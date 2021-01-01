Cleobella Kamela Midi Dress in Ivory. - size XS (also in S) Cleobella Kamela Midi Dress in Ivory. - size XS (also in S) 100% organic cotton. Hand wash cold. Partially lined. Front mother of pearl button closure. Button cuffs. Lightweight fil coup fabric with smocked trim, lace trim and pintuck panels. Imported. CLEO-WD300. CRASP2173I. At Cleobella, sustainability and ethical practices are the core of their brand. Deeply rooted in their partnerships with independent artisans around the world, Cleobella promotes sustainable fashion while preserving traditional heritage techniques, leading with their hand woodblock printed designs. The one-of-a-kind designs are crafted by hand in Bali and India where their partners adhere to strict ethical standards and pay fair wages. Every Cleobella design is made with integrity and intended to be cherished for generations.