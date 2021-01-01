Kamon - Yamamoto Clan - Japanese Samurai Warrior T-shirt T-Shirt

This Clan Crest Symbol and Kanji Script- Kamon or Mon are an emblem or crest of a Japanese Samurai Warrior family or Clan. These emblems were used by Samurai Warriors like Miyamoto Musashi in battle, found on the Samurai Sword - Katana, Armor or Flag This Samurai Tee Shirt Design is the perfect Birthday or Christmas gift for Samurai Warriors, Warlords, Shogun, Ronin (masterless Samurai), Ninjas, Martial Artists or followers of Bushido, Meditation, Judo, Karate and Kendo Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem