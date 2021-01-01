The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. The prAna Kanab Pants are an adventurous addition to your own outdoor journey with its durable organic cotton fabric that's perfect for the crag or the campsite. The standard fit, mid-rise climbing pants feature a wide, elastic waistband and drop-in hand pockets. Cargo pockets at the thighs can hold small valuables. Double-layer articulated knees allows for a wider range of motion. Cuffed hem. 62% organic cotton, 36% nylon, 2% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 37 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 4-6), inseam 29. Please note that measurements may vary by size.