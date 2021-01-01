OGX Kandee Johnson Collection Hugs & Kisses Ultra Hydrating Shampoo for Color-Treated Hair, Gentle Sulfate-Free Surfactants to Help Protect Hair Color, Semi-Sweet Floral Scent, 13 fl. oz

Developed with Youtube beauty expert Kandee Johnson, OGX Kandee Pop Glam Kisses Shampoo cleanses, moisturizes, and helps protect color-treated hair from the dreaded fade. This ultra-moisturizing color-safe shampoo hydrates, strengthens, and keeps color-treated hair as vibrant as ever. Protecting your shade means you have more time between touchups, and more color to go around. With a delicious smelling mix of sweet cotton candy, semi-floral, and tropical scents, OGX Kandee Pop Glam Kisses Shampoo is a delightful, indulgent sensory experience. This hydrating and cleansing formula is made without sulfated surfactants and is gentle on color-treated hair.