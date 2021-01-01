Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel with an inlaid blue and orange ring bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone sword-shaped hands and index hour markers. Minute scale around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Orient Calibre F6922 Automatic movement, containing 22 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Kanno Series. Dive watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Orient Kanno Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch RA-AA0913L19B.