adidas Kansas Ultraboost 21 Shoes Grey Two M 8 / W 9 Unisex

adidas Lace in, show up and let everything else fall away as your feet hit the pavement. Built on years of testing and innovation, these adidas Ultraboost 21 shoes are up to the task of making it happen. Boost cushioning supplies energy underfoot and an adaptive adidas Primeknit+ upper supports your stride without weighing you down. Fueling your forward motion, adidas LEP adds extra midfoot and forefoot support. This product is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. 50% of the upper is textile, 75% of the textile is Primeblue yarn. No virgin polyester.