Kara - Beautiful Name with colorful Butterflies Tote Bag

Beautiful Kara name with cute colorful Butterflies. Great gift idea for all who's name is Kara. For Women and Girls named Kara. Great present for your Sister, Daughter, Aunt, Niece, girlfriend, friend. As a gift idea for birthday, thanksgiving, Kara name day and christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.