Cult Gaia Karina Dress in Tan 77% cotton 23% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Halterneck with tie closure. Mid-weight knit fabric. Rolled hem with side slit detail. GAIA-WD48. KD1208YN. About the designer: Cult Gaia first found popularity with its architecturally memorable Ark bag, carried by the influential fashion elite. Created in 2012, founder and designer Jasmin Larian took on the name Gaia from the goddess of Mother Earth and the daughter of chaos, along with the ideology that great brands are cult-like, uniting like-minded people in their aesthetic ideals. The label's design ethos is to create pieces that are first and foremost; objet d’Art and secondly, that have utility and sculptural appeal to satisfy the full embodiment of wearable art. Operating under the principle of perfectly imperfect, pieces are juxtapositioned and nuanced to be beautiful, taking inspiration from nature the greatest force there is to create a head-to-toe sartorial masterpiece.