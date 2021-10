Gently cleanse your hair and scalp from build-up, dirt and pollutants with KARINGA Ultra Hydrating Shampoo from Rene Furterer. Notes of orange blossom, vanilla and almond give this moisturizing shampoo its captivating scent for you to whiff all day. Coconut and argan oil strengthen each strand to prevent breakage, while rich shea butter keeps your locks feeling extra conditioned.