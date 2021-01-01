MAJORELLE Karissa Mini Dress in Ivory. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL, XS) MAJORELLE Karissa Mini Dress in Ivory. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL, XS) Self: 85% nylon 15% elastaneLining: 94% poly 6% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Non-slip silicone strip at neckline and sheer sleeve. Ruched lace fabric with ruffle trim. MALR-WD977. MJD1083 U21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.