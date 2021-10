YOU BECOME WHAT YOU HATE. Representing KARMA in letters. A sarcastic kind of thinking. It could be a gift for your close friends, or simply take this special gift for yourself! YOU BECOME WHAT YOU HATE. Express your way of thinking if you agree with Karma! It is somehow a funny gift to your sister, your brother or even your haters!! Wear it and let them know the truth. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem