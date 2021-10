Color-blocked styling and a laceless closure bring a fresh, modern look to a versatile slip-on furnished with a signature cushioned insole that conforms to your foot for exceptional support and comfort. 1 1/2" heel (size 39) Slip-on style Hand-sewn Strobel construction Removable anatomical cork- and latex-cushioned insole with arch support Slip-resistant sole Leather upper/leather and synthetic lining/synthetic sole Made in Israel Women's Shoes