GRLFRND Karolina High Rise Straight Crop in Blue. - size 26 (also in 24, 25, 27, 28) Inspired by your favorite vintage denim, the Karolina is framed by a flattering high waist and signature straight leg that looks good on any figure. The '90s acid wash and perfect cropped fit make it easy to style so you can always look effortlessly put together.. 100% cotton. Light whiskering and distressed detail. Button fly. 5-pocket design. If you prefer a tight fit, size down. 15 at the knee narrows to 14 at the leg opening. Made in USA. GRLR-WJ443. GF45188691685. Meet your new GRLFRND. Born and based in LA, GRLFRND Denim designs fit-focused pieces with an emphasis on individuality, blending unique details with vintage silhouettes. The premium denim label reimagines everyday staples with a contemporary vision, drawing inspiration from the effortlessly chic supermodels of the '90s and the timeless comfort of a well-worn pair of jeans. Bold, versatile, and unexpected - a fresh approach to classic denim.