Arc'teryx Kaslo Shirt Long Sleeve features a classic full button-up placket with collar, completes a polished and clean aesthetic. 62% cotton, 38% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 33 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.