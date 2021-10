"Kassel ist wie New York ... nur completely different" - funny saying about the only big city in North Hessen, which is also the third largest city in Hessen after Frankfurt am Main and Wiesbaden. Funny saying about the city of Kassel in straightforward clear typography about stylized Manhattan skyline with skyscrapers & Statue of Liberty in the port of the world famous metropolis in the United States of America. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem