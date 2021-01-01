MAJORELLE Kassie Pant in Taupe. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) MAJORELLE Kassie Pant in Taupe. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Elasticized drawstring waistband. Side slant pockets. Satin fabric. Item not sold as a set. 20 at the knee and 20 at the leg opening. Imported. MALR-WP106. ACP324 S21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.