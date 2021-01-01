MAJORELLE Kassie Top in Taupe. - size XL (also in L, M, S) MAJORELLE Kassie Top in Taupe. - size XL (also in L, M, S) 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Elasticized neckline and hem. Bust keyhole with tie detail. Satin fabric. Item not sold as a set. Imported. MALR-WS586. ACS861 S21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.