Don't let a cold breeze chase you indoors with this Vans Kastle Classic Windbreaker. This jacket takes a classic silhouette and brings it up to modern standards. It has a large, attached hood with an adjustable drawcord, a full-zip closure in front with an internal draft flap, long sleeves, and elastic binding at the cuffs, and hem help ensure the wind doesn't get in. Sports contrast accents on the drawcords with a print Vans logo on the left chest and a retro checkerboard design down the left sleeve. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size XS. Please note that measurements may vary by size.