The Kate Spade New York Kate Daisy Puff Sleeve Dress has spring and fashion in the bag. It has super soft fabric, is extremely comfortable and drapes around the body just right. This dress features an elegant silhouette and will definitely liven up the evening with subtle details for a super flirty feel. Center back zipper with hook-and-eye closure. Allover daisy print design. Above the knee length. Ruffled skirt silhouette. Short puff sleeves. Lightweight. Crewneck. 100% cotton. Dry clean. Imported.