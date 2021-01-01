Saint Laurent Small Kate Leather Shoulder Bag

Iconic chain style in pebble leather with polished YSL Shoulder chain Magnetic snap-flap closure Goldtone hardware One inside slip pocket Lined 7.75"W x 4.5"H x 1.75"D Leather Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1961, Yves Saint Laurent's groundbreaking styles have become iconic cultural and artistic references, and its founder, the couturier Yves Saint Laurent, secured a reputation as one of the twentieth centurys foremost designers. Part of the Kering Group, the House kept true to its identity of absolute modernity and fashion authority. Under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello, appointed in April 2016, the House offers a broad range of womens and mens ready-to-wear products, leather goods, shoes, jewelry and eyewear. It is also a major force in fragrances and cosmetics. Handbags - Ysl Handbags > Saint Laurent > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saint Laurent. Color: Blanc Vintage.