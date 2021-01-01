GRLFRND Kate Low Rise Slim Crop in Blue Designed to make you feel effortlessly chic from day to night, the Kate jeans embodies the ultimate cool girl style. This straight leg design features just what your wardrobe needs with a low rise fit and straight leg styling for an easy relaxed look.. 100% cotton. Made in USA. Light whiskering and destroyed detail. Zip fly with button closure. Please note: model is wearing size 26 in the last image. 16 at the knee narrows to 13 at the leg opening. GRLR-WJ455. GF45328501697. About the designer: Paying tribute to the iconic Supermodels of the 90's, GRLFRND denim elevates the boundaries of casual wear to a confident level of cool. Expect premium quality denim at the forefront of trends with attention to detail while maintaining an exceptionally flawless fit.