our amelia chain wallet is tiny but mighty. first, we filled the interior with tons of pockets for organization (a zipper pocket and 6 card slots to be exact). second, the refined chain strap is optional, so it can be carried as a clutch or worn as a crossbody. finally, the luxe smooth lambskin leather is quilted in a pretty concentric formation around our iconic faceted enamel spade. just in case it wasn't radiant enough. Kate Spade Amelia Chain Wallet, Pale Gold