in our world, flowers are in bloom all year long. see: the graphic multicolored jacquard blossoms on this blue fit-and-flare dress. look closely and you'll see we wove it with metallic thread throughout. (in case it wasn't radiant enough.) we finished it with a ruffled jewel neck and armholes to add to the femininity of this piece. Kate Spade Floral Jacquard Fit-And-Flare Dress, Moonglow - 00