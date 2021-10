crafted of bold, plush corduroy, our modern cord blazer stays true to its menswear roots with peak lapels, flap front pockets and a center vent. the lightly padded shoulders and slim silhouette add a flattering, feminine touch. we love it so much, we sent it down the runway in multiple colors at our fall 2019 show. pair it with matching flared trousers and a silky blouse to enhance the '70s-inspired feel. Kate Spade Modern Cord Blazer, Deep Spruce - 00