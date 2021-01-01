jacquards are part of our heritage almost as much as nylon. they're unique fabrics: highly-textured with patterns that are woven instead of printed. for this collection we wanted to do something totally new with our signature spade flower pattern. we looked to limonta, a centuries-old, family-owned textile mill in northern italy near como. they've been producing and experimenting with jacquards for over 100 years and are one of the world's most renowned mills. here, we've used our new spade flower jacquard on our north south crossbody-it doubles as a phone case and wallet. Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard North South Crossbody, Cream Multi