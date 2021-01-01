NBD Katerina Mini Dress in White. - size XL (also in M, S, XS) NBD Katerina Mini Dress in White. - size XL (also in M, S, XS) Self: 97% cotton 3% elastaneLining: 97% poly 3% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Poplin fabricFlouncy tiers with structured hem. NBDR-WD2453. ACD925 U21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.