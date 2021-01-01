SAYLOR Katey Mini Dress in Purple. - size S (also in L, XS) SAYLOR Katey Mini Dress in Purple. - size S (also in L, XS) Viscose blend. Partially lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Mockneck with back loop button closure. Open back with lace trim. Textured satin fabric with ruched detail. Asymmetric hem with lace detail. SAYR-WD343. KATEY. Manhattan based contemporary label that transports Los Angeles relaxed and independent atmosphere to the east coast. California effortlessness with a distinct sense of cool downtown. Embodies modern feminine silhouettes, throw-on ease and impeccable fit.