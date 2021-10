Closeout . Your feet will stay warm, dry and comfortable on snowy days with Northsideand#39;s Kathmandu Tall snow boots, crafted from durable suede with waterproof construction, toasty Thinsulateand#174; insulation and a grippy thermal rubber outsole for reliable stepping on icy terrain. Available Colors: CHOCOLATE. Sizes: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11.