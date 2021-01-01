LPA Kathryn Dress in Red. - size M (also in XXS) LPA Kathryn Dress in Red. - size M (also in XXS) Self: 56% linen 44% cottonLining: 100% rayon. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Shoulder strap knot detail. Side seam pockets. Imported. LPAR-WD496. LPD506 S20. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.