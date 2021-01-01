Karina Grimaldi Kathy Embellished Mini Dress in White. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Karina Grimaldi Kathy Embellished Mini Dress in White. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Elastic waistband. Lightweight pleated voile fabric with eyelet detail. KARI-WD470. 3416BB. In 2001, designer Karina Grimaldi relocated from Buenos Aires to Miami, where she began working on her eponymous line of clothing. Officially launched in 2003, her cool collection of womenswear offers detailed pieces inspired by Miami's multicultural and cosmopolitan atmosphere.