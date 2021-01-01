Features of the Gregory Katmai 55 Backpack Freefloat 360 ventilated backpanel with dynamic flex panels and auto rotating shoulder straps that move with the natural movements of your body Moisture wicking, ventilated backpanel with polygiene stays fresh Technology - an odor control airmesh treatment that inhibits the growth of odor causing bacteria Adjustable shoulder harnesses and torso length plus customizable hipbelt Fit and 3D comfort Cradle for hotspot free, body-hugging comfort Auto-rotating, perforated Dual Density shoulder harness with sternum strap featuring integrated safety whistle and hydration clip Perimeter alloy frame and fiberglass anti-barreling cross-stay for stable load management Full length side-loading access zipper for easy unloading and gear organization Oversized front zippered compartment with mesh divider to keep Items in order Sunglass quickstow system on shoulder harness for quick, secure and scratch-free access to your shades Internal hydration sleeve with Speedclip hydration hanger compatible with gregory's 3D hydro trek reservoir (reservoir not included) Floating top pocket with large zippered compartment, small quick-access pocket and an underside zippered pocket, reflective attachment points and key clip Sidewinder bottle holster for one-handed on-the-go water bottle access - tucks away when not in use Side stretch mesh pocket with pass through for overor- under compression routing Front Oversized stretch mesh pocket with secure buckle closure Quick-pull drawcord closure and top webbing compression Zippered bottom sleeping bag compartment with removable divider Adjustable attachment loops and Upper shock locks for trekking poles or ice axe Custom Comfortgrip molded zipper pulls and molded webbing keepers for strap management Nano connect - Included interior toggles to connect nano 14 daypack Fabric Details Body: 210D High Density 40% recycled nylon with PFC-free DWR and 420D High Density 45% recycled nylon with PFC-free DWR Base: 420D High Density 45% recycled nylon with PFC-free DWR Lining: 40% Post-consumer recycled 135D polyester with PFC-free DWR HardwAre: Bluesign approved buckles Harness/hipbelt/lumbar: Lifespan EVA foam and polygiene stays fresh Technology Chassis support: Alloy steel frame and fiberglass anti-barreling cross-stay and Hdpe