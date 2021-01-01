Kawaii Pastel Goth Thanksgiving Turkey Pentagram Pastel Goth T-Shirt

Kawaii Pastel Thanksgiving Turkey sacrificed on the Pentagram. Creepy, cute and Gothic Design of a Turkey for the Thanksgiving Holiday Family Season. Great for Any Pastel Goth Lover, who are into gothic designs, also for the Thanksgiving Holiday Ideal Thanksgiving Gift for Pastel Goth Women and Men who love Thanksgiving and Turkeys and the Pastel Goth Designs. Also Great for Fans of Nu Goth, Cute Goth, Menhera and Creepy Pastel Goth Kawaii aestethics. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem