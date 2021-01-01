From lazy sloth napping designs

Kawaii Sloth Napping It's Too Peopley Outside For Introverts Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Funny Sleepy Sloth meme Design for sloth lovers and lazy people, For boys, girls and kids or anyone loves taking a nap. Witty saying for a person that is shy or introverted. This humor Chillin Sloth Saying Quote Design for animal and pet lovers, Great for International Sloth Day. For men, women and adults. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com