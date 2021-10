Kaventsmann Kavenzmann colloquially refers to a busy man or a large object, in the sailor language also a great wave. North German saying for people who come from the coast, North Germany is my homeland Design for strong men, just real cavenzmen, craftsmen, funny gift for boyfriend, friend, friend, uncle, father or work colleagues. Gift idea for big friends, East Frisian speech, funny thick sailor Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem