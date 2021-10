Keep it casual in the FREDA SALVADOR Kay slip-on sandals with elastic ankle strap, available in two color options. Leather upper. Leather lining and insole. Leather and rubber outsole. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 4 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.