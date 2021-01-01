Intelligent Design Kaylee Geometric Comforter Set, One Size , Blue

Give your bedroom a modern flair with the intelligent design kaylee comforter and sheet set. The comforter and shams showcases a metallic scallop print on the top of the bed, for striking contemporary look. A solid grey reverse matches the face of the comforter, while a decorative pillow adds a charming touch. Also included is a complete sheet set that complements the rest of the bedding set. Machine washable, this comforter and sheet set is made from ultra-soft microfiber to provide exceptional comfort for a restful night's sleep.Ultra-soft base fabricSet includes a complete sheet set and one decorative pillowMetallic scallop print for striking contemporary look# Pieces In Set: 6Included: 1 12x16 Inch Decorative Pillow(s), 1 Standard Pillowcase(s), 1 Standard Sham(s), 1 Fitted Sheet(s), 1 Comforter(s), 1 Flat Sheet(s)Quilt Style: PrintedBed Size: Twin XlFill Weight: 24 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 68 Width/Inches, 90 Length/InchesSheets Mattress Depth: Up To 14 In DeepBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: MicrofiberSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterSheets Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecorative Pillow Filling Content: 100% PolyesterDecorative Pillow Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: Modern, ContemporarySheets Care: Machine WashSham Care: Machine WashDecorative Pillow Care: Spot CleanBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported