From theory
Theory Kayser Polo Shirt
Advertisement
Minimalist polo in casual knit cotton finished with contrasting collar and concealed placket. Polo collar Short sleeves Concealed button placket Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" chest, 30.5" waist, 37" hips ABOUT THE BRAND For two decades, Theory has nailed the art of polished dressing through its well-tailored pieces. Innovative fabrications and an elevated, minimalist aesthetic make the brand's separates a wardrobe main story season after season. Mens Modern Coll & Outer - Theory > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Baltic. Size: XXL.