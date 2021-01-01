Theory Kayser Polo Shirt

Minimalist polo in casual knit cotton finished with contrasting collar and concealed placket. Polo collar Short sleeves Concealed button placket Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" chest, 30.5" waist, 37" hips ABOUT THE BRAND For two decades, Theory has nailed the art of polished dressing through its well-tailored pieces. Innovative fabrications and an elevated, minimalist aesthetic make the brand's separates a wardrobe main story season after season. Mens Modern Coll & Outer - Theory > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Baltic. Size: XXL.