KC-135 Stratotanker Airplane Color Vintage Flag T-shirt

Featuring the KC-135 Stratotanker refueler, this is the color version of our vintage flag series of airplane t-shirts. With distressed graphics for a cool vintage look, this shirt would make a great Christmas or Birthday gift for the pilot or avgeek. Great gift for avgeeks, military aviators, pilots, flight instructors, veteran naval aviators, airplanegeeks, aviation enthusiasts, student pilots, A&P mechanics, jet fighter fans, airshow buffs, military aviation history buffs, airplane crew, aircraft fan Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem