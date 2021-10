Cool KC Kansas City Red & Black fan gear for Kc Women, Men & Youth Girl & Boys fanatics | Unique gift for Kc Kansas City super fans who live in or heart KC Kansas City KC Fans show it by sporting the coolest Kansas City fashion and this unique Kansas City fan design is an awesome look for fans that love or hearts Kc | KC work appropriate Kansas City fan gift suitable for work & school Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem