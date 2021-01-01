KC Kansas City Heart | Kc Varsity Style Royal Blue Hearts T-Shirt

Cool royal blue Kansas City heart gear color blue / royal blue art illustrated for Kansas City fanbase displays “Kansas City” typography | Boys & girls merch Kansas City squad & residents living in KCMO | Cool Kansas City Christmas gift idea for golf dads Kansas City authentic love gear , apparel & gifts for biggest KC fan | Cool Gift for family or friends in Missouri to kickoff parties | Super gift for Kansas City corporate gifts for aunt uncle in Kansas City | Pair with a cool Kansas City phone accessory Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem