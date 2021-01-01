Dress yourself up with the handsome Nunn Bush Keaton Moc Toe Kiltie Tassel Loafer. Features a leather upper with classy accents for a refined appearance in a slip-on silhouette. Comfort Gel 3.0 construction includes gel heel pod, memory foam layer, and EVA heel cradle. Durable rubber outsole delivers traction on a variety of surfaces. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.