Kee Crossbody has a slim form and cool braided frontside for a unique boho look. The size is perfect for a night out, while you can detach the straps and use the bag as a clutch- Adjustable and detachable crossbody strap- Zipped main compartment with zipper puller details- One exterior backside zipped pocket with zipper puller details- One interior zipped pocket- One interior open pocketDimensions: 5.9"H x 10.2"W x 3.1"D SL: 29" - 56"