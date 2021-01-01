SEE KAI RUN Keegan Bootie, Size 6 M in Silver Leather at Nordstrom Rack

Foiled stars twinkle on a suede bootie designed with a wide toe box and molded leather insole that help promote healthy foot development. A slip-resistant, herringbone-tread sole (complete with signature red wagon!) provides great traction during playtime, while elastic goring and a side zipper make for easy on and off. 3 1/4" shaft Side zip closure with elastic gore inset Removable cushioned insole American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance Leather upper/textile lining/rubber sole Imported Kids' Shoes