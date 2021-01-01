Lovers + Friends Keely Jogger Pant in Ivory. - size XS (also in S, M, L, XL) Lovers + Friends Keely Jogger Pant in Ivory. - size XS (also in S, M, L, XL) 80% cotton 20% poly. Made in China. Hand wash cold. Elastic waistband. Side seam and back slip pocket. Terry cloth lining. Banded cuffs. 18 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. LOVF-WP507. ACP350 S21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.