Keep Calm And Say Moin. In northern Germany, one speaks flat German and welcomes yourself with Moin in in North German. As the North German on the Baltic Sea or North Sea, you know the North German culture and also the cutter with anchor Fun North German gift for men and women who crack flat in the north. Gift idea for Christmas and birthday for anyone who says Moin at the harbour or lighthouse as well as the coast. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem