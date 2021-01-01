Keep Calm Let Ophthalmologist Handle It Work Ophthalmology Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Occupation design of our Employer themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Supervisor fans, this Professional trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10344300077 ways to use this vintage Career themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Superior inspired look your Office addicts will surely love. Perfect for Bday everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.