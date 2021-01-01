Keep Calm Yo Hablo Spanglish Funny I Speak Tote Bag

Hey it's not easy to be conversational in more than one language. But you can get the job done with a little of both! Funny Keep Calm Yo Hablo Spanglish. You may not be translator ready, but you can communicate. Funny for anyone kind of multilingual. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.