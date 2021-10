This design represents the rules in a humorous way. This kitten is a good model of surgical mask / mouth and nose protection and adheres to the applicable regulations. For those who love cats. Funny kitten with respiratory protection and saying design. Give your colleagues friends, the family the humour will have a smile on the face. Give it on special occasions such as Valentine's Day, Easter, birthday, Christmas or just because! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem