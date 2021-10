Funny dog shirt dog motif with a dog wearing a mouth guard and keep the saying "Abstand halten". Perfect for any dog mum who likes to wear dog clothes with dog paws. Show your passion for dogs with this cool dog animal mouth guard. The perfect dog motif for women, girls and children. A great gift idea as a dog accessory for Christmas or birthday. A nice gift for any dog lover dog mum dog children. A dog puppy mask design Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem