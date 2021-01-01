Keep Rocking Geologist Rockhounding Rock Collector Geology T-Shirt

Keep Rocking - This geology design is for seismology fans and rock lovers who just want all the pretty rocks. A gift for geologist who study rocks to determine history. Perfect geology outfit to wear on Geologists Day. Is rockhounding your therapy? Easily distracted by rocks? Does schist happen? If yes, then this is for you. A present for men and women interested in rockhounding and mineral collecting. Awesome for rock collectors, geology fans, and rock enthusiast Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem